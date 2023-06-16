Co Tyrone mum with terminal cancer set to get ‘dream wedding’ as community comes together

Community has helped raise £23k so Omagh woman can tie the knot next month

A County Tyrone woman who was diagnosed with cancer last year said she is “overwhelmed with the response” from her community after they pulled together to help make her “dream wedding” a reality.

Danielle Donnelly from Omagh received confirmation she had an aggressive form of stomach cancer, adenocarcinoma, in July 2022, just one month after the birth of her baby Jamie.

The mother-of-five recalled that “something didn’t feel right”, throughout her pregnancy, but it was initially put down to the side effects of the pregnancy.

“I kept saying to doctors and midwives that I wasn’t right. I was in so much pain — I was vomiting water and I had pain across my breastbone. Everyone kept saying it was the joys of pregnancy,” Danielle explained.

The 35-year-old shared her story with the Belfast Telegraph and explained she has been given an estimate of 9 to 15 months to live, “if treatment works”.

Danielle underwent five sessions of combination chemotherapy treatment used to treat oesophageal and stomach cancer from September to November last year at Belfast City Hospital. She is currently undergoing immunotherapy chemo, which she began earlier this week.

“We have a young family, Jamie, Tianna (3), Kayla (12), Shanice (14) and Edward (17). As you can only imagine, our hearts are broken into a million pieces as I will not see my children grow up. I can’t explain the heartbreak we are experiencing,” Danielle said.

Despite undergoing treatment, Danielle and her partner Darren have made it their mission to marry and experience their “dream wedding” next month.

The pair reached out on social media with the intention to find those who could provide wedding services and may have availability on their wedding date.

To the couple’s surprise, they were overwhelmed with the response from the community, receiving many offers of service on the date, completely free of charge.

This now means they are able to celebrate their marriage with loved ones, free from the significant financial burden of a ceremony.

Danielle said: “We had only got engaged on October 31, 2021. We plan to get married on July 28, before I’m not fit to enjoy any of it, as my time is limited. The aim of the post online was to find people who were available for that date, we never imagined the reaction we have received. We never expected anyone to gift us their services, it’s been totally overwhelming. We cannot believe the help we have received to make our dream wedding come true.”

A fundraiser was set up by the local community last year for the family of seven to provide them with the opportunity to “make memories together”. It has since accumulated almost £23,000, exceeding its original goal. The couple expressed their gratitude to the Drumquin community for helping to “keep a roof over our heads and keeping food on the table”.

Danielle continued: “Our community raised money for us last year to help our family make memories together, so we did not expect this sort of response for our wedding.

“The money raised last year helped us with the rising cost-of-living. Darren is not working at the minute, and we have five children to support. It’s been a big help to keep food on the table, a roof over our heads.”

The local community have helped in “every possible way”, with musicians, videographers and the like all gifting their time and services to make the ceremony a reality.

The couple are now all sorted for their big day to go ahead, adding that “from the bottom of our hearts we can’t thank everyone enough”.

Danielle added: “I’m still trying to return messages and calls, our phones have not stopped.

“I hope everybody can understand that we hope to respond to everyone in due course.”