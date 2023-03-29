Co Tyrone priest on leave while safeguarding allegation is investigated

A Co Tyrone priest has been granted leave while an alleged safeguarding issue is investigated.

The probe relates to Canon Patrick MacEntee, formerly of St Michael's College in Enniskillen and now parish priest of Dromore in Co Tyrone.

A native of Monaghan town, Fr MacEntee is well-known in Fermanagh where he was heavily involved in St Michael's. He served as the president for several years and was on its board of governors.

He joined the staff of St Michael's in 1997 as a religion teacher and later became dean. Fr MacEntee was the college president from 1994 until 2000, when he resigned.

The 68-year-old has been parish priest at St Davog's Church in Dromore since 2001.

The Clogher Diocese confirmed that a safeguarding investigation is underway, after a story initially reported by the Fermanagh Herald.

"Canon Patrick McEntee PP, Dromore, Co Tyrone, has asked for a period of leave to allow a safeguarding matter to be addressed," a spokesperson said.

"The Diocese of Clogher has robust safeguarding policies and practices in place. The Diocese of Clogher takes seriously all allegations, suspicions or concerns of abuse."

The spokesperson added that anyone wishing to report abuse or express a concern can do so by contacting one of the Designated Liaison Persons (DLPS) or the Safeguarding Director at the Diocesan Safeguarding Office on 0044 7775507445, or via email on safeguardingdirector@clogherdiocese.ie.

The spokesperson advised people seeking further information on safeguarding to visit the Diocese of Clogher's website.

At mass last Sunday at St Davog's Church, Fr Denis Dolan told parishioners that Fr MacEntee would be on leave while the safeguarding allegation is investigated, the Fermanagh Herald reported.

Safeguarding issues can range from abuse of individuals that the organisation should serve, or a single incident of routine neglect.

In 1978, Fr MacEntee of St Michael's helped set up a Peace Studies class aimed at fostering good relations between the school and Portora Royal, which continues to this day.

Over the years the Peace Studies class has seen pupils of both schools undertake collaborative research into the First World War, where they learned how Catholics and Protestants fought side by side, and marked the centenaries of both the Battle of the Somme and the Easter Rising.