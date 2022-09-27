Co Tyrone rape victim ‘doesn’t think’ PSNI’s new initiative tackling violence against women and girls will result in more convictions

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. The PSNI has launched its first Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Action Plan for policing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Co Tyrone woman who was raped by a stranger who broke into her flat said she doesn’t think a new PSNI initiative to tackle violence against women and girls “is automatically going to result in a much higher number of convictions”.

Sabrina Barton, from Omagh, was speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme and waived her right to anonymity.

Ms Barton was attacked in 2006 by a stranger who broke into her flat while she was working as a nurse in London.

Reacting to the PSNI’s new action plan, she said the experience for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assaults have not changed “very much at all”.

"The process just seems to take so long, with very little actual support or communication,” she said.

"It seems to have not changed much in the past couple of decades. The current cases on the books that need processing, I know one person in particular who has been waiting two and a half... three years even for charges to be brought.

"That is a very long time for you to be in that heightened state of anxiety.

"It would be absolutely amazing if there was a much higher conviction rate, but to get that you have to look at the whole process. Sometimes the support and resources are just not there, that includes the PSNI and Public Prosecution Service and how long it takes.

"I don’t think the initiative is automatically going to result in a much higher number of convictions.”

The Chief Constable hailed the new action plan as “a watershed moment” for policing in Northern Ireland.

Women and girls in Northern Ireland are disproportionately affected by violence, abuse and intimidation.

During lockdown, a dozen women here were murdered in domestic incidents.

From April 2021 to March 2022, in Northern Ireland, they made up 78% of all victims of sexual crimes, 68% of domestic abuse, 64% of harassment and as of April 2022, 95% of stalking crimes.

Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the service is “sending a strong message that it will not be tolerated” and that if you are targeting women and girls “you will be relentlessly pursued”.

He added: “It is important to recognise that this targeted behaviour crosses social and economic boundaries.

“To effectively tackle complex societal issues like this, we need everyone to actively champion the change that is needed.

“The actions we will be taking over the next two years are clear, and there will be more priorities and actions taken thereafter but policing can’t end violence against women and girls on its own."

Ms Barton praised the report for “looking at the conduct and behaviour of officers that work for the PSNI”.

"It is a really good starting point. If you can’t trust the people you are calling for help, then you are in a really bad way to start off the process,” she added.

“I thought that actually read very well. That they are going to look at the attitude and culture and conduct and behaviour of their own officers. And then to say they are going to give these officers additional training and specialised training.”

The PSNI said its plan is aligned with the UK National Strategy under three key pillars:

Building trust and confidence in policing to tackling violence against women and girls

Relentlessly pursuing perpetrators of violence and supporting victims

Creating safer spaces for women and girls

The PSNI said its action plan is focused on prevention, early intervention, partnership working and enhanced support for victims and has been influenced at a local level in collaboration with numerous key partners for example, experts within the wider criminal justice system and victim support and advocacy groups.