Co Tyrone restaurant urges customers to use cash after revealing card charges

A Co Tyrone restaurant has encouraged customers to use cash when paying in future, after revealing its bank bill for taking payments via card.

The Shambles Restaurant in Dungannon said it had to pay £265.18 this month in bank charges, as a result of taking card payments, adding that “as you can appreciate this is taken off any profit we make on our sales”.

The family-owned venue detailed its concerns in a sign that it has erected on the premises, also sharing it to social media.

It continues: “We would therefore appreciate it if you could pay with cash as often as possible to ensure that we, as a small business, receive 100% of our income and the bank receive none!!!”

Many online users have rushed to support the business, with one person commenting: “Another example of Bank Rip Offs!! Cash is KING!!”

Another wrote: ““Paying with card is disrespectful!”

The announcement comes at a time when many places are changing to card-only, meaning that they will no longer accept physical money.

However, one person added under The Shambles’ post that they “hope more shops” urge consumers to use cash instead of card now too.