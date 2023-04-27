Co Tyrone road closed after fatal crash

An MLA has said his “thoughts are with all those involved” in a serious crash in Co Tyrone.

At least one person is feared to have died in the crash on the A5 Tullyvar Road just before 7.20am this morning.

Six ambulances and other emergency services were called to the scene.

Two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and another two to Craigavon Area Hospital, the BBC reported.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions following the collision.

The closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy.

The PSNI has asked motorists to seek an alternative route.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said: “There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA added: “My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

“The Emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said he was “thinking and praying for those involved”.