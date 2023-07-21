Co Tyrone road reopens after serious crash

Two people take to hospital following crash

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was dispatched to the incident which occurred on Friday morning

A road in Co Tyrone has reopened after a serious crash that saw two people taken to hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the Rarone Road area of Omagh.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they dispatched three emergency crews, a Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board following a 999 call at 11.29am.

Earlier the PSNI confirmed the Curr Road in Omagh was closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place and delays are expected.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance and one was taken to Royal Hospital by ambulance.”

On Friday night, the PSNI confirmed the road had fully reopened to motorists.