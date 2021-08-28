Co Tyrone siblings one of oldest living families in Ireland with combined age of 732 years

First reunion in decade for still sprightly Coalisland siblings

Get-together: The Hughes family at the reunion in Glenavon House Hotel

Eight Co Tyrone siblings complete one of the oldest living families on the island of Ireland with a combined age of 732 years.

The Hughes clan from Coalisland had their first reunion in more than a decade in the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown last Saturday, which big brother Peter said was “unbelievable”.

Peter (94) organised the get-together.

He said he was happy “we were all there”, bar Jimmy, who died in 1984 at the age of 47.

Six of the eight are lifelong pioneers, meaning they’ve never touched alcohol, and Peter laughed that this might be the secret to eternal youth and sound mind.

“I worked in Belfast at the Lansdowne Hotel beside the shipyard during the last two years of the war, and I never even then was tempted to take a drink,” he said.

The clan were born in Coalisland and brought up in Shanliss just outside of the town by parents James and Ellen.

The eldest, 97-year-old Mary, started a grocery business with her husband in Victoria Bridge. Sally (96) was a nurse in Belfast.

Peter is a former Irish dancing teacher and John (91) worked for many years in Powerscreen.

Kathleen (93) moved to Galbally, where she owned a shop and a farm with her husband.

Nell and Barney are 88-year-old twins. She worked as a bread seller and owned a clothes shop in her younger years.

The baby — 85-year-old Paddy — was a farmer, but was also well-known for providing ‘the cure’ for a range of ailments.

Having grown up through the Twenties and Thirties, Peter said “life was hard because we were reared on a farm and when you came home from school there was plenty of work to be done”.

Put on the spot about his own favourite memories of his 94 years on the planet, he said “good memories during that time would be going to annual sports down at Washing Bay”.

“We looked forward to that from one year to the next,” he laughed.

He added: “Our parents always took us to Warrenpoint once a year. That was our big outing. We used to get the train in Coalisland, which is non-existent now, and we would have crossed from Warrenpoint on a boat over to Omeath.

“Then, when you went across to the other side, a ponytrap took you down to Calvary [a place of pilgrimage for many years]. And that was our 24-hour holiday.” Peter’s daughter Lorraine said he, her aunts and uncles are all still “sharp as a razor and great craic”, with some of them on Facebook and auntie Kathleen being a particularly skilled texter.

“You want to hear the cackles and the craic out of them,” she said.

“Not one of them is showing any sign of dementia at all and every one is unreal.

“They’re very independent people for their age.”

So, there you have it. The secret to a long life and a healthy mind might just be laughter, less alcohol and the occasional trip to Warrenpoint.