Co Tyrone singer Barry Mohan dies in car crash 15 years after his father passed away in similar tragedy

Tributes have been paid to an “extremely talented” Co Tyrone singer who passed away in a road crash, 15 years after his father died in similar circumstances.

Police confirmed that Barry Mohan (28), a father-of-one, died when his white Audi A3 car collided with a white Volvo lorry shortly before 6am yesterday near Middletown, Co Armagh.

Mr Mohan’s father Declan, who was also a prominenttraditional musician, died on May 2, 2007 after a traffic accident.

The 42-year-old’s van collided with a car on Carnteel Road, not far from his home in Aughnacloy.

Barry was a singer and guitarist with the popular folk rock band All Folk’d Up; his brother Pauric is the lead singer.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said: “This will be devastating for Barry’s family, who suffered the loss of his father Declan in tragic circumstances.

“My immediate thoughts are with his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose, his entire family circle, band members and friends.

“Barry was a talented musician and will be missed by the local community.”

Monday’s incident occurred on Monaghan Road.

All Folk’d Up’s management company, Rising PR, posted a statement on social media.

It read: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision… Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric.

“His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon, and his entire family circle.”

Funeral details for Mr Mohan are yet to be confirmed.

The news of the Aughnacloy man’s death was met with condolences from people and organisations throughout the world of music and beyond.

One person said: “Devastating to hear about Barry this morning, he always greeted with a smile and friendly charm.”

Another wrote: “We’ve all lost an extremely talented musician and a great lad. Sending prayers and love to all Barry’s friends and family — blood family and musical family.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said the local community was “shocked and saddened” by the accident.

“There’s a bad corner on the Monaghan Road and it’s a really busy cross-border route,” he said.

“There was a lot of wind and rain on Sunday night, and road conditions probably weren’t the best.

“In recent years some improvement works have been carried out along the route, and whilst it’s not known what happened in this instance, I have asked that this section of road be reviewed by Roads Service to see if any additional safety improvements can be made.

“This is devastating news for a family today; the thoughts and prayers of this entire community are with the young man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts are also with the other driver concerned and the first responders.”

The PSNI said: “An investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 245 17/10/22.”