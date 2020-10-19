Co Tyrone student's video of bus driver 'texting while driving' sparks probe

Officials to investigate as mum says 'risky behaviour' extremely worrying

Incident: a still from a video clip which appears to show the driver of a school bus texting while behind the wheel

An investigation has been launched after video footage emerged appearing to show a school bus driver in Co Tyrone texting on his mobile phone while behind the wheel and with students on board.

The footage was recorded by a shocked schoolgirl, who was a passenger on the bus and on her way to school last Friday morning.

A 22-second clip was taken by the student and passed on to the Tyrone Herald newspaper by her horrified parents.

In the footage, the driver can be seen holding his mobile phone in his left hand and glancing down at the screen on several occasions, with his attention diverted from the road ahead.

After finishing texting, the driver was then seen placing the mobile phone down by his side.

It is understood that the bus driver shown in the footage was not the regular one for that particular route but rather a replacement who was brought in last week.

According to the young girl's father, a similar incident was witnessed by his daughter on the same bus earlier last week.

After that, the girl's concerned mother contacted the Education Authority (EA) directly last Thursday to alert them to what had happened.

"I am extremely worried at this risky behaviour, let alone illegal!" she wrote.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, her husband added: "I said to my daughter after the first time that if she saw him at it again to get a photograph or a video of him doing it."

A spokesman for the Education Authority (EA) said yesterday: "The EA takes the safety and well-being of children extremely seriously and has clear a policy that mobile phones should not be used while driving.

"Though we cannot comment on individual cases, parents can be assured that any report of this nature will be investigated thoroughly."

SDLP West Tyrone councillor Mary Garrity told the Belfast Telegraph: "The safety and well-being of all our children is a top priority.

"I very much welcome news that the Education Authority is investigating the circumstances of this incident.

"I can only hope that this was an isolated incident and that this sort of activity will never happen again," she added.

However, another concerned mother told the Belfast Telegraph that she had observed similar incidents involving the same bus driver last week.

"I have seen the very same driver on more than one occasion on his phone in the past week or so," she said.

"He has been covering for the normal driver for the past fortnight.

"This is absolutely disgraceful behaviour from someone in charge of children and it needs to be urgently addressed."