Co Tyrone woman Beth Montgomery proud to carry Olympic torch on China journey

Relay: Torchbearers pass the flame on the Great Wall of China. Credit: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

A Co Tyrone woman has told of her pride at helping to carry the Olympic torch on its symbolic journey through Beijing.

Beth Montgomery is one of 1,200 torchbearers, including actor Jackie Chan, who delivered the flame to the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium where the cauldron will be lit today, opening the Winter Games.

The 35-year-old from Dungannon, who moved to China in 2018, said the city is hugely excited as the Games begin.

“There is a lot of excitement in Beijing!” she said.

“There is also a lot of pride that Beijing is the first city to host both Summer and Winter Games.

“Everyone is looking forward to the opening ceremony which will also mark the Lunar New Year celebrations.”

The flame was flown from Greece, the birthplace of the games, in October.

Its journey to the stadium, shortened to three days because of Covid, began on Wednesday.

Basketball great Yao Ming and a Chinese soldier wounded in a 2020 border clash with India were among the first to carry the torch, which travelled to competition zones and landmarks including the Great Wall and Summer Palace, before its journey ends with the lighting of the cauldron at today’s opening ceremony.

Beth works for Atos, the worldwide IT partner of the International Olympic Committee, and was nominated to carry the torch on behalf of the company.

“It felt really special,” she explained.

“Both the Tokyo and Beijing Olympic Games have been heavily impacted by Covid restrictions, so it was great that the relay was able to go ahead — even with the reduced format.

“With such a limited number of places available I never expected to get the opportunity to run.

“Working behind the scenes of the Games, it’s sometimes easy to forget to enjoy the important moments, so it was really nice to just feel like a fan again and get excited for the sport to start.”

A former pupil at the Royal School Dungannon, Beth went to university in Glasgow, and has been living and working overseas on major sports events since 2015.

She moved to Beijing at the end of 2018 to take up her job on the Olympics.

“I think people are often surprised how many years of planning it takes, but it has been a great experience to see the initial plans come to life over the last three and a half years,” she explained.

“This year I have two big events to organise — the Olympics and my wedding, which will take place in Belfast in April.”

Beth said living in China during the pandemic has been “quite a surreal experience”.

“In the beginning when China went into lockdown, myself and my international colleagues were advised to leave while the borders were beginning to close and flights were being cancelled,” she added.

“I packed a suitcase thinking I would be back in a few weeks, but the combination of extended border closures and requirements for special entry visas to get back meant I ended up working remotely for six months before I could return.

“I returned in October 2020 and did a 14-day quarantine, which was a little daunting since we didn’t have a lot of information — certainly not in English — about what the quarantine would be like at that time.

“The Zero Covid policy is enforced strictly, but once you are inside China it feels very safe. Bars and restaurants are open as normal and internal travel has mostly been possible over the last few years.

“The hard part is not being able to leave the country to see family due to the complexity to get back.”

The flame reaches the stadium today for the opening ceremony.

On the second day of the relay, legendary actor Jackie Chan carried the torch atop the Great Wall, taking turns carrying the flame with Chinese Olympic medalists.

Cai Qi, President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, called the flame “a symbol of light, solidarity, peace from around the world” that will “spread the Olympic spirit and ignite public enthusiasm for the Olympic Games”.