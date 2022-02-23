Co Tyrone woman says Post Office scandal ‘ruined my life’

A former Post Office worker from Co Tyrone has spoken about enduring what has been called one of the biggest miscarriages in British legal history.

Deirdre Connolly was wrongly accused of stealing money, while hundreds of Post Office workers in Northern Ireland who were wrongly prosecuted due to a flawed IT system.

Between 2000 and 2014, over 700 workers across the UK were prosecuted based on information from the Horizon system.

In some cases people were wrongly sent to prison, destroyed financially and others have lost their lives.

By December, 2019, a High Court judge found that failings in the system had made it look like there were shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts.

Ms Connolly is set to give evidence to an inquiry when it comes to Northern Ireland.

Starting at the Post Office in 2006 in a rural area of west Tyrone, she recalls the day an auditor was waiting for her at the shop in 2010.

She was soon told there was a discrepancy in the accounts of £16,592.

"That was the end of me in the Post Office….that was in the space of about 15 minutes,” she said.

"That was horrendous, my head was going round in circles I just didn't know what was going on.”

Within months she received a letter to say that no criminal proceedings were being brought against her.

"At that time, when that letter came in, it really hit home. I thought ‘I could have been in jail...but I didn’t do anything’."

She assumed there was a mistake, but still paid the money back after borrowing from family members.

Having asked for an investigation into how the money went missing, she said to this day she was still waiting for an answer.

Her business then failed and Ms Connolly and her husband went bankrupt, unable to keep up with her bills after losing her income.

In 2013 her physical and mental health suffered as she developed epilepsy.

She said the Post Office had a standard response, that she was the only person this happened to.

Later that year, she saw media reports of a campaign to get justice for Post Office workers.

She joined a legal action with over 500 other workers, finally clearing their names in 2019.

"We went out of court that day (in London) and we just hugged each other. Not a word was spoken between us...We just thought ‘we’ve done it’.”

The Post Office accepted it had previously "got things wrong in [its] dealings with a number of postmasters".

A settlement was eventually reached of £57.5m, but around £46m was spent on legal fees

For Ms Connolly, this meant a payment of just around £20,000 which was marginally more than the sum she was wrongly accused of stealing and had to pay back.

Being bankrupt, she also only able to take 51% of the money with the bank taking the rest.

Today she still has to work and is unable to spend more time with her newly born grandson, and stated: “They’ve ruined my life.”

"It’s 12 years since it happened to me now...and the Post Office is constantly in my head when I wake up in the morning."

She is now hopeful that with an inquiry coming to Northern Ireland, that those responsible will be properly held to account.