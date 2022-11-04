Co Tyrone woman ‘trying not to worry’ about interest increases despite changing careers to afford mortgage

The 28-year-old started to self-build with her partner in January 2020

A Co Tyrone woman who has seen her mortgage payments increase every month since June said she is “trying not to worry” about the new interest increases, despite having to change career paths just to be able to afford her house.

The 28-year-old, who does not want to be identified, started to self-build with her partner, who works as a plumber, in January 2020.

“This summer, I had to change careers, from childcare, which I’m highly qualified in, to an administrative job, because there was more money in it,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Childcare is all I know. I have worked in many facilities and have my BA honours degree in early childhood studies.

“To make this change was extremely difficult, as I am highly educated in the subject, have more than 10 years’ experience and I was passionate about my job… But the cost of living now is through the roof, let alone paying a mortgage on top of that.

“Hopefully I will be able to go back to my childcare roots, but, as of now, being able to pay our mortgage is ultimately our main priority.”

When customers take out a mortgage on a self-build, they will only have a discounted mortgage while building the house, according to Clare Murray, director of Mortgage Solutions.

With the Bank of England’s increase in interest rates to 3%, Ms Murray believes it “isn’t necessarily all bad”, adding: “Most of my customers going through a self-build will have their rate discounted off the bank’s standard variable rate.

“Obviously we’ve had these increases happen and it has gone up, but it’s not as high as [what it would be] if you were going on to a fixed rate right now.

“What we’re telling our customers at the moment is that it’s probably best to wait a minute; as soon as we lost the best rates in September, it’s very hard to justify going for a 6% rate when people are coming off 2% rates.

“We’re now looking at alternatives.

“My advice to most people is to take a tracker mortgage, as it follows the Bank of England. And if you’re getting a rate of about 0.7% above that, well, at least you’re on 3.7% then, instead of nearly 6% with these fixed rates.”