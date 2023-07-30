Co Tyrone woman with terminal cancer overjoyed to celebrate wedding day

Community help to make bride’s dream come true

Danielle and Darren Collins wedding (Photography by Fionnuala McMenamin and Jason McCartan)

A terminally ill Co Tyrone woman has thanked everyone who helped make her dream of getting married come true.

Danielle Donnelly tied the knot with Darren Collins in front of friends and family at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh on Friday.

Last year Danielle was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stomach cancer, called adenocarcinoma.

Knowing that she may not have long to live, the couple wanted to get married as soon as possible — and the local community rallied around to ensure the childhood sweethearts enjoyed their dream day.

Danielle (35), a mother of five from Omagh, told the Belfast Telegraph: “I had an absolutely amazing day — everything was just perfect. I can’t thank everyone enough for everything.”

Photographs from the day show the happy couple, who got engaged in October 2021, exchanging vows and sharing a dance afterwards.

Last month this newspaper carried the story of how the couple had reached out on social media for help to organise their wedding day — and were overwhelmed with the response.

More than 500 people donated to a fundraising appeal, with almost £23,000 raised.

The local community also helped in “every possible way”, with musicians, videographers and others gifting their time and services to ensure the couple enjoyed their special day.