Coast 'will be packed after Bobby Storey funeral row', warns DUP councillor ahead of Easter weekend

Criticism: Those who adhered to rules are now at end of tether, claims George Duddy

A Coleraine DUP councillor is predicting a flood of visitors to the Causeway coast over Easter in the aftermath of the Bobby Storey funeral controversy.

George Duddy spoke out after a PSNI Facebook post urging people to stay away from the area was met with a raft of dismissive replies from the public.

The police message said: "As we approach Easter we are asking everyone to celebrate the holiday period at home and in your bubble. By following the regulations and working together we can get back to normal faster".

But many ridiculed the plea in the wake of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision not to prosecute any Sinn Fein politicians for attending the huge funeral of former IRA man Storey. One of the reasons given by the PPS was that organisers had consulted with the PSNI beforehand.

One Facebook user wrote: "You surely don't think people will listen to this when your own boss arranged the Storey funeral with Sinn Fein members."

Another posted: "You're having laugh after yesterday. I'll just forward my fine to SF head office, thanks."

Mr Duddy said: "Considering the protracted Bobby Storey inquiry and the PPS outcome highlighting there would be no prosecutions, it is now very clear, when you read the most recent post on the police Causeway Coast & Glens Facebook page, that the public, after having been locked down for some considerable time and having had adhered to the regulations, are at the end of their tether.

"The comments attributed to this post are quite clear. The regulations finished after the ludicrous PPS decision."

Mr Duddy said the Chief Constable must now be held accountable by the Policing Board.

"He must also be held accountable for what is most likely to happen this weekend in and around the Causeway Coast & Glens - people travelling to the Causeway coast to exercise and to make use of caravans or holiday homes," he added.

However, he also advised travellers "to take the necessary precautions in regards to social distancing and continue to assist the NHS in whatever way possible by staying as safe as possible when in the Causeway Coast Borough Council area".

The PSNI has been asked for a response.