Coastguard and RNLI involved in ongoing search for missing person in Portstewart

Scene of a major land and sea search operation for a missing person which began late on Wednesday night and continued through Thursday involving the RNLI Lifeboats, Coastguard helecopter and land crews, between Portrush and Portstewart on the north coast of Northern-Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 11-8-2022

An ongoing search operation for a missing person is taking place in Portstewart on Thursday afternoon.

The Coastguard, RNLI and PSNI are all involved in the search, which first began at 11pm on Wednesday evening.

The search was stood down when light faded and restarted in the morning.

Lifeboats and a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick are all involved.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Portrush RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch at 11pm last night to provide illumination in a search following a report of a missing person. A search was carried out for an hour and a half before the lifeboat was stood down.

“Both Portrush RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were requested to launch early this morning at approximately 8am. The Coastguard helicopter was also tasked. The search area is from Portstewart to the Barmouth at Castlerock.”

Read more Man rescued by RNLI after getting into difficulty at Causeway beach

A HM Coastguard spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle, along with a RNLI lifeboat from Portrush and the coastguard helicopter based at Prestwick, to help with the search for a missing person on Wednesday (August 10) in the Portstewart area. The initial call came in at 10.25pm.”

The PSNI has been contacted.