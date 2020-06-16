Coastguard attending ‘major incident’ close to Dunluce Castle

The Coleraine and Ballycastle coastguard teams were tasked to the area.

The coastguard is in attendance at a major incident close to Dunluce Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Coastguard is attending a major incident close to Dunluce Castle on the north coast.

The Coleraine and Ballycastle coastguard teams were tasked to the area close to Whiterocks beach shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

No further details have yet been confirmed.