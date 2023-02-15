Coastguard attends Co Antrim park as person ‘separated from kayak’

The RNLI, Coastguard and NIAS attended the incident.

Emergency services have attended an incident at a Co Antrim car park after a person became ‘separated from their kayak’ in the water nearby.

The incident was attended by Bangor RNLI, who said a member of the public had raised the alarm at Loughshore Park, Jordanstown.

"Bangor RNLI was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 3.12pm by Belfast Coastguard after a member of the public raised the alarm that there was a person in the water at the Loughshore car park, Jordanstown, who had become separated from their kayak,” said a spokesperson.

"The crew launched the lifeboat at 3.22pm and made their way to the scene where they observed that the casualty had managed to make their way back to the shore unaided.

"As the casualty was showing signs of hypothermia, they were transferred into the care of the ambulance service. Bangor RNLI was subsequently stood down.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said teams from Bangor, Larne and Portmuck were sent to the incident.

"HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of someone in the water near Loughshore Park today, February 15,” they said.

"Just after 3pm Coastguard teams from Bangor, Larne and Portmuck and a lifeboat from Bangor were sent to assist. A casualty has been passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

The NI Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.