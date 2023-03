The vehicle trapped on Benone Strand

The Coastguard had to deploy its rescue team after a car got stuck in the mud at a beach.

The vehicle became trapped at Benone Strand yesterday.

Coleraine Coastguard officers were called to a report of people trapped inside a car along with a dog.

"Thankfully, upon arrival the occupants and their dog were out of the car safe and sound," a spokesperson said.

"The vehicle has since been recovered."