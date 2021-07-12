Coastguard called to fire on Stena Line Cairnryan to Belfast crossing

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2021: Coastguard and lifeboat teams were tasked to a fire onboard a Stena Line ferry sailing from Cairnryan to Belfast.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams were tasked to a fire on the Cairnryan to Belfast ferry service on Monday evening.

It is reported that a fire broke out in the engine room of the Superfast VIII around 9pm. The fire was later extinguished.

Responding to the emergency were lifeboats from Bangor, Donaghadee and Larne as well as Coastguard teams from Bangor, Portaferry, Larne and Portmuck.

Passengers on board were told to move to a designated area after an emergency was declared.

The vessel was due to arrive in Belfast at about 21:45 local time. It arrived with the assistance of the coastguard and tugs at 22:16.

Passengers safely disembarked the ferry and there are no reports of any injuries.

The Alliance MP Stephen Farry wrote: “Well done to the @HMCoastguard and @RNLI personnel alongside the @StenaLine and tug crews in addressing this fire and ensuring that everyone is safe.”

While his party colleague Kellie Armstrong added: “Thankfully @StenaLine, our local @HMCoastguard, @RNLI and the tug crews have brought the ferry to port safely. I haven’t heard but hope no one was hurt. Thinking of the crew and all passengers.”

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Stena Line said: “At around 21:00 this evening the fire alarm sounded onboard the Stena Superfast VIII on route to Belfast. A small fire was detected in an engine, which was immediately extinguished. The engine was shut down and the vessel continued on its voyage to Belfast, where it arrived at just 22:16.

“The Master’s actions were conducted in line with our strict safety protocols to ensure the well-being of the vessel and all those onboard. As a standard safety precaution the passengers and crew were asked to prepare themselves for a possible evacuation.

"However, a full emergency was not called and at no time was there a risk to the passengers, crew or the vessel.

“As part of our normal safety protocols the Coast Guard was notified and the Master adjusted course to allow time for an assessment of the situation. As a further precaution he requested a Belfast Habour tug boat escort the vessel to its berth, but its assistance was not needed.

"The Coast Guard has been kept fully informed and after a full assessment the vessel has been approved to resume service.”