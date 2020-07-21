Coastguard rescue ill man out on rocks near Ardglass golf course

Ambulance Crews, alongside Air Ambulance Doctors with assistance from HM Coastguard assist in the Dramatic Rescue of a Fisherman who took seriously ill on the Rocks of Ardglass Golf Club, County Down C.A Kinahan/PACEMAKER PRESS

Two Coastguard teams have rescued a man who took seriously ill while out on the rocks close to a Co Down golf club.

Ambulance crews, along with Air Ambulance doctors, were also involved in the rescue, which took place at Ardglass Golf Club around 8.30am yesterday.

The emergency services responded to reports that a fisherman had taken seriously ill while out on the rocks. It is not known if the man was admitted to hospital, and what his condition is.

A spokesman for the HM Coastguard told the Belfast Telegraph last night that two crews were involved in the dramatic rescue.

"Two Coastguard teams recovered a man from the rocks and placed him in the care of ambulance team," he said.