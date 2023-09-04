Coastguard rescues person clinging to cliff face in Co Antrim

Coastguard teams rescued a casualty stuck on a cliff face and in danger of falling in Ballycastle on Sunday.

Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Teams responded to reports of a casualty stuck on a cliff face beside a caravan park off Clare Road.

The casualty was clinging to a narrow ledge 20 feet from the top of a 150 foot cliff and in immediate danger of falling.

A rope rescue technician was sent down the cliff face to rescue the person before they were both brought back to the cliff top. The person was uninjured.

The Coleraine team was then sent to a medical emergency where a person had been recovered from the sea at Portrush West Strand beach.

R199 helicopter from Prestwick had been inbound to assist at Ballycastle but was diverted to Portrush. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, PSNI and Portrush RNLI attended.