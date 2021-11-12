Coastguard stand down operation as missing paddle boarder found ‘safe and well’

An operation to locate a missing paddle boarder has been stood down on Friday evening.

Two Coastguard helicopters had been involved in the search operation tasked in the Belfast Lough and Bangor area after reports the paddle boarder had gone missing from Grey Point in Helen’s Bay.

According to a spokesperson for the Coastguard, the search finished after the paddle boarder themselves contacted Coastguard teams to report they had made it back ashore at Crawfordsburn “safe and well”.

The two helicopters involved in the search were dispatched from Dublin and Prestwick.

The RNLI said three boats from Bangor, Donaghadee and Larne were involved in the search.

A spokesperson said: “After reports of a paddle boarder overdue at Helen’s Bay, Belfast Coastguard requested the volunteer crew members from Bangor inshore lifeboat to launch at 3.43pm followed by the two all-weather lifeboats from Donaghadee and Larne at 4.24pm.

“The three lifeboats liaised with Belfast Coastguard and the other rescue agencies to form search patterns in order to locate the missing paddle boarder.

“The visibility was good albeit light was being lost, conditions were challenging out at sea with a west to north west wind force 6 – 8 at times.

“Search teams were stood down just before 6pm when clarification was received that the suspected casualty was safe and well.

“We were relieved to hear that this was a false alarm with good intent, that the paddle boarder had been located and was not in any danger. Conditions today were challenging enough and if there had been a person in the water time really was of the essence in order to prevent loss of life, always contact the emergency services as early as possible if you are worried.

"As always we recommend checking sea conditions and wind direction before going into the sea and carrying a means of contacting shore, and always be aware of your own capabilities.”