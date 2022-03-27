Coastguard warning after dog dies following cliff fall near Giant’s Causeway

Coleraine Coastguard has issued a warning to pet owners on Sunday after a dog died following a fall from cliffs near the Giant’s Causeway.

They said teams were tasked earlier to try and rescue the animal following the report of a fall.

The animal was later recovered deceased by RNLI crews.

They urged pet owners to ensure dogs were kept on leads while walking in the area.

A spokesperson for Coleraine Coastguard wrote on social media: “Please keep your dog on a lead near cliffs.

“Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams and Portrush RNLI were tasked this morning following a report that a dog had fallen from a cliff close to the Causeway Hotel at the Giants Causeway.

“Sadly, the animal was recovered deceased by the crew of the RNLI Inshore Lifeboat.

“The Coastguard appeals to all dog owners to keep their animals on a lead at all times when close to cliff edges.

“If your dog has fallen over a cliff, please do not attempt a rescue yourself but call 999 Coastguard.”