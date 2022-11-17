Coca-Cola Christmas truck Belfast: Disappointment for families after tickets sell out for December event

The Coca-Cola ‘Real Magic Christmas Experience’ has served up disappointment for all those who failed to snap up tickets for the free event in Belfast.

The yuletide festival due to take place in Titanic Quarter on December 16 and 17 sold out within hours of being announced by the company.

All four slots for festivities scheduled to take place over two days are fully booked according to the Eventbrite website which restricted tickets to a maximum of six for each email address provided by those booking. ​

Many people have expressed their frustration on social media.

"It was all sold out a short while after you could book,” one Facebook user wrote alongside a sad emoji.

Another wrote: “Annoyed I missed this – maybe they'll do another day.”

However some of the lucky ones could not conceal their delight.

"We got lucky – seems it sold out quick,” one user wrote.

Others exclaimed “Christmas has started!” and “Holidays are coming!”

Those who have lost out might be consoled by the message on the website which reassures them that “Christmas always finds its way”.

The two day festival includes a whole host of local food vendors, fun Christmas experiences and music.

"It will be the ultimate Christmas day out for all of the family,” organisers have promised. ​

Two sessions from 2-5pm and 6.30pm – 9.30pm will take place each day at the Titanic Slipway.

​Under 16's must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Parking is limited and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Payment will be required via Pay & Display which accepts both cash and card.