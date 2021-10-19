Cocaine and cannabis oil found in Castledawson and Desertmartin

PSNI found illegal drugs at three Co Londonderry addresses. (Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA)

A quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis oil were discovered at three Co Derry addresses on Tuesday.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Team discovered the drugs and related paraphernalia during searches at three residencies in the Castledawson and Desertmartin areas on October 19.

Enquiries are continuing.

The searches were part of the police’s Northern Ireland-wide Op DealBreaker targeted surge operation.

Detective Sergeant Martin said: “I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs, Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”