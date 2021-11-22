Cocaine block worth £10k ‘linked to the South East Antrim UDA’, High Court told

A £10,000 block of cocaine discovered behind a stone wall is linked to the South East Antrim UDA, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said the drugs were located at farmland after a man fled from police in a bid to avoid arrest.

Chris Djorjani, 38, of Ballymena Road in Cullybackey, Co Antrim, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply over the incident earlier this month.

Djorjani was in a Skoda Octavia stopped on the Carnlough Road in Ballymena on November 12.

A Crown lawyer said he ran through a nearby farm yard, pursued by officers, before jumping over a stone boundary wall into a field where he was detained.

At one point during the chase Djorjani allegedly dropped a package which he stopped to retrieve, the court heard.

Police at the scene noticed several rocks in the wall appeared to have been disturbed, and brought in a PSNI dog to carry out further searches.

A quarter kilo package was found behind one of the stones, with tests confirming it contained cocaine worth up to £10,000.

Opposing Djorjani's application for bail, prosecution counsel submitted: "The police assessment is that he is part of a drugs crime gang linked to the South East Antrim UDA."

With no charges of paramilitary membership against his client, a defence barrister disputed the prosecution's assessment.

"There is no further evidence produced, other than that police suspect he's part of an organised gang," Craig Patton insisted.

But Mr Patton acknowledged: "He hasn't cloaked himself in glory by the way he dealt with this, making off from police."

Djorjani was granted bail on condition that a £1,500 cash surety is lodged in court.

Mr Justice Huddleston also ordered him to be electronically tagged and abide by a night time curfew.