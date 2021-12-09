Cocaine worth £300,000 recovered in Lisburn with help of police dog PD Carlo

Around £300,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized following the search of a vehicle involving a police dog in Lisburn on Wednesday evening.

Police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch recovered the haul of drugs in the Sprucefield area.

They said PD Carlo from the PSNI Dog Section located the suspected drugs, with a 24-year-old man subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug.

Police said he remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “The illegal importation and supply of Class A drugs cause significant harm to our communities and the police service will continue to robustly target the organised crime groups involved in this criminality.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.

“If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

“These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.”