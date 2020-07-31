Cocker spaniel rescued after falling off Co Antrim clifftop

Leo the cocker spaniel had a lucky escape on Friday morning when he became trapped under rocks at the bottom of a 30ft cliff close to Whitepark Bay in Co Antrim.

The drama began when Leo - who was visiting the area with his owners - fell from a clifftop while while out walking.

Steven McAuley of Ballycastle Coastguard said the dog had tumbled over the cliff-top and landed in a rock field at the bottom.

“It’s quite a drop. Leo was stuck fast,” Steven told the Belfast Telegraph.

But the two local Coastguard rescue teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle. were able to reach the spaniel , after a little excavation, the Leo was freed unharmed - and reunited with its happy owner.

“We freed the dog up, and got him out safe and well.

“No injuries, thank goodness!” Steven said.

“The Coastguard don’t necessarily turn out just for animal stuff - but the safety of the owners would be at risk if they decided to try to rescue the animal themselves.” he added.

HM Coastguard are responsible for rope rescue along the entire UK coastline.

The teams will rescue domestic animals who have fallen to prevent their owners getting into difficulty trying to self-rescue their pets.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “We urge all dog owners to keep their pets on a lead while walking near cliffs.

“If your pet gets into difficulty, do not attempt a rescue yourself. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”