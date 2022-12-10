Cold snap to continue in Northern Ireland with freezing temperatures expected overnight

The cold snap in Northern Ireland is continuing with temperatures set to fall to -5°C on Saturday night.

Saturday will stay cold with bright spells and a few wintry showers in the morning, becoming scattered from the afternoon and showers most likely across northern counties. Temperatures are expected to be between 0 to 4°C and are due to drop to as low as -5°C on Saturday night.

Forecasters said the icy conditions and freezing fog could make paths and roads more dangerous, and warned drivers to be on the lookout for black ice.

The Department of Infrastructure said salting of the road network has been ongoing and engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures. They advised road users to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for snow and ice had been in place since Thursday.

Overnight on Friday the mercury dropped to -6.2 in Katesbridge, Co Down.

There's certainly a chill in the air for all four home nations once again this morning



-9.2 Celsius at Eskdalemuir makes last night provisionally the coldest night of 2022 so far ��️ pic.twitter.com/p0iz4DtSQp — Met Office (@metoffice) December 10, 2022

Widespread ice overnight on Thursday into Friday also brought disruption as a motorist escaped serious injury after crashing on black ice in the Junction Road area of Antrim town.

The wintry weather has caused disruption in the Republic of Ireland, with dozens of flights cancelled out of Dublin.

Read more More flights cancelled as cold snap causes disruption across island of Ireland

As of 9am, airlines have cancelled at least 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights on Saturday.

People walk along a snow covered path in Ticknock forest, Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

It comes after 69 departing flights and 74 inbound flights were cancelled last night.

In Co Donegal, a snow and ice warning is in effect until noon on Saturday, as the worst of the sleety showers are expected to hit coastal counties in the northwest.