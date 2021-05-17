Cold War Chinese assault rifle up for auction in Co Armagh

A Chinese assault rifle has been put up for auction in Lurgan this week.

Auction NI in Lurgan have notified the PSNI that the 56AKM 7.62mm Assault Rifle, which is fully decommissioned, is up for grabs this week.

An imitation of the Soviet AK-47, the Chinese Type 56 Automatic Rifle was first produced in 1956.

Used by the People’s Liberation Army in China, it was also exported to many countries and guerilla forces throughout the world during the Cold War period.

Quite how such a weapon made its way to Lurgan remains a mystery.

A spokesman from Auction NI said the unusual item had already generated huge interest.

“It was bought in Scarva auction quite some time ago. The family that bought it, I believe the wife wasn’t happy having it in the house so they’ve put it up for auction again,” he said.

“I would love to say there’s a great story behind it but we just don’t know. I’ve been in touch with our local PSNI about it because there’s been loads of queries on it.

“All the certification is in order but it’s always best to check these things.”

Asked why anyone would want a Cold War rifle in their house, he said: “I think it’s a memento to hang up somewhere in the house or a museum as a talking point. It certainly catches peoples’ interest.

“I would imagine it’s travelled quite a bit over the years, the decommissioning certificate doesn’t give you that history but you could do so with that serial number.”

Despite the intimidating look of owning an authentic assault rifle, the spokesman said they always worked with the PSNI to avoid any law breaking.

“They would always be very helpful in that, and would be quite sharp in telling us what we can and can’t sell.”

Asked how much the rifle will fetch this week, he said : “It’s hard to gauge but we would estimate between £3-500.”

Asked how the pandemic had affected auctions, he said it had been difficult to watch some hospitality businesses forced to put up their equipment for sale.

“At the moment we have a massive catering trailer which someone had set up just before Covid, as well as a restaurant with all the equipment.

“Unfortunately Covid just kicked in and killed them stone dead, there’s a lot of money’s worth tied up. If you knew the young men involved your heart would definitely go out to them.

“All the effort and money they have spent, for it all to go up in a puff of smoke over Covid has been a real shame.

“The amount of commercial stuff that is coming through the auction house now is sad. If someone was upgrading or renovating their premises that’s good, they’re selling stuff they no longer need.

“But when it’s someone selling their entire stock, fixtures and fittings. When you know they’ve been put to the wall, it makes you look at the wider economy and see what’s happening in it.

“It can be worrying at times. Fingers crossed now that recovery is on the way, because goodness knows it could be anyone of us to lose our livelihoods.”