Coleraine comes together for ‘very moving’ funeral service for the Queen

The crowd that gathered to watch the Queen's funeral on the big screen outside Coleraine Town Hall

The atmosphere was sombre in Coleraine today as people gathered to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Around 100 people watched her funeral on the big screen outside Coleraine Town Hall, which the Queen visited in 2016.

People could watch the run-up to the funeral from 8am, but the majority began to gather from 10am, with the broadcast continuing throughout the day and expected to end at 6pm.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Ivor Wallace said the event was “very touching and very moving”.

“The Queen may be dead but the monarchy is alive and well,” he said. “It’s just great to see everybody here and great to see how well the Queen was thought of over the years.”

Ian Donaghy was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles in 2010 for services to regeneration in Coleraine and was also given citations by the Queen.

“I thought it was a lovely service. Good to see so many people turn out. I suppose, citizens all over the country — in fact, all over the world when you look at the shots on the TV,” he said.

“It’s good to come out as a group, a crowd, to celebrate — if ‘celebrate’ is the right word for a funeral, but you know what I mean — her reign and witness this historic event.”

Ian Donaghy

On the Queen’s passing, he said: “I suppose it meant quite a bit. It’s pretty relevant that it’s outside the Town Hall here, where she visited back in 2016.

“I met her inside the Town Hall when she paid a visit. Yes, it’s the passing of an era. Although I do believe King Charles will do a sterling job as well.”

Julienne Elliott, a council worker from Coleraine, said: “I thought it was a very moving service and I thought it was a very family [orientated] service.

“I was just saying to somebody else that it actually reminds me of the normal family services that we would have here.”

She continued: “I suppose it was good to actually be here today and mark a moment in history by being somewhere with other people as well.

“Because Coleraine is my hometown, I thought it was the best place to come. It was good to see a large crowd out here today.

“I suppose it’s important that we do mark the Queen and her reign. It was a very influential reign, the likes of which we’ll never see again. I think the Queen was a remarkable woman and an inspiration to women all around the world.”

Julienne Elliott

David McCauley, a former Navy man, said he was “here to show my respects for my old boss”.

“You know, someone I served for 30 years,” he added. “But she served our country for 70 years. So I think it’s just right that we come and pay our respects on this day.”

David McCauley

Marc Taylor is a preacher who runs a charity called Hope2Families and said he wanted to attend the Coleraine showing to be “part of the momentous occasion”.

"We’ll not see this again probably — I won’t anyway, in my lifetime,” he said. “I also wanted to pay homage to a Queen that served God faithfully and loved the Lord with all of her heart. That’s why I’m here.”

Marc Taylor

He thought the funeral was “moving, unbelievable, a spectacle that will live long in everyone’s memory that saw it. Tremendous”.

Sam Nicholls is an American tourist who has been in Northern Ireland for a week.

He said he learned a lot about Irish and Northern Irish history in the past seven days.

“To experience a historical moment for the Church of England and for England and all that… To experience it here felt pretty surreal,” said Sam.

PUP councillor Russell Watton said: “I would just like to say that it’s a sad day for everybody and I’m glad of the crowd that’s turned up in the town.

“At least the weather’s stayed good. We’ve laid to rest the people’s Queen — and so she was. I wish King Charles all the best; I think he’s prepared for it. God save the King.”

Russell Watson

The Queen paid several visits to Coleraine over the course of her reign.

The first of these was a month after her Coronation in 1953 and the last was in 2016, when she took a steam train through Coleraine and Bellarena, echoing her Coronation tour.