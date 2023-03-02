Coleraine FC fan hit with football banning order after away-game assault

The incident followed the match between Larne FC and Coleraine FC at Inver Park

A Coleraine FC fan who attacked a Larne FC supporter following an Irish League match has been handed a three-year football banning order.

James Shaw (18), of Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, admitted assault and being disorderly near Larne FC’s Inver Park stadium on Saturday, October 1 last year.

Larne won the match 2-0 before trouble erupted outside the football ground after the fixture.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today, where a prosecutor said that at around 7.30pm on October 1, police “noted a commotion” at Inver Road following the football match between Larne and Coleraine.

“About eight to ten young males, believed to be Coleraine fans, were in the middle of the road walking towards the town and the police observed a number of bottles being thrown towards the Larne fans who were walking on the footpath.”

The prosecutor said some of the “males dispersed” when police arrived on the scene, but officers managed to speak to two males believed to have been involved.

A Larne supporter then approached police, saying bottles had been thrown at home fans and that he had been “punched in the face” by Shaw in a “completely unprovoked” attack.

The prosecutor said the man had blood on his face and feared his nose may have been broken but, after medical attention, “that fortunately wasn’t the case”.

Shaw told police he had “thrown a bottle” but initially denied assaulting the victim. However, he later said he couldn’t remember if he had punched the victim or not due to his “intoxication”.

The prosecutor said Shaw met the criteria for a football banning order, as he had been at the match.

She said the minimum time limit for such an order is three years but can rise to six years if someone is jailed.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had turned 18 a couple of months before the incident and had told a probation officer of his “shame and regret” over the trouble.

The court heard that the defendant has another court case, due in mid-March, relating to “flares at a Ballymena vs Coleraine match at the Showgrounds in Ballymena”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant the Larne incident was serious and involved an assault and a “high-end case” of disorderly behaviour.

He told Shaw: “You were throwing bottles at other persons who were supporting the opposition team. And when you throw a bottle into the air it can have very serious consequences. You could have hit someone on the head and caused significant injuries.”

As a “direct alternative to imprisonment”, the judge ordered the defendant to carry out 120 hours of community service.

A three-year football banning order was also handed down, which does not expire until March 2, 2026.