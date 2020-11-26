Coleraine gun attack: Young boys see men flee after shooting victim through door

Two young boys aged seven and 10 were among witnesses who saw gunmen run from the scene of a shooting in Coleraine on Tuesday night.

Two attackers burst through an exterior door leading up a flight of stairs to a flat where the victim, a man in his 30s, lives alone.

Shots were fired through the door of the property and struck the man after he refused to open it. He is now being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Many neighbours of the victim, who has lived in the Churchlands Road flat for the past two years, were reluctant to speak to reporters.

However, one man described him as "quiet".

He said: "The man has lived in that flat for the past two years or so, but he is from Coleraine.

"He is quiet, keeps himself to himself, so more than that I don't know.

"All I heard was two loud bangs that I thought were young ones banging on the skip that is sitting on the green.

"I saw the blue lights when the ambulance came and the police but my two boys who are seven and 10 said they saw the gunmen running away.

"Right now they are my priority and we are waiting on the police to come and take statements from the boys."

Another man who lives close by was alerted by the lights on the emergency vehicles.

He said: "I heard the shots fired but I didn't realise what it was at the time so I didn't go out. It was only when I saw the blue lights that I looked out and saw the ambulance and police cars that I realised something was wrong.

"I can't say I know who the victim is, but whoever he is the gunmen seem to have known exactly who they were looking for, because they had to go up a flight of stairs to the flat where the man lives.

"Society is getting more and more dangerous. There was a time when a dispute was sorted by talking or even a fist fight, but now it's knives and guns.

"It would make you wonder where it is all going to end."

Police described the attack as "brutal" and appealed for information.

A detective sergeant said: "At around 10.30pm it was reported that a male occupant aged in his 30s heard a knock at the front door of his house.

"The man did not open the door and it was then that two shots were fired through the door and struck the man.

"He has been taken to hospital with his injuries. Two men were seen leaving the area towards the Winston Way area following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101.