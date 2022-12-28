Coleraine man charged with attempted sexual communication with child

A 28-year-old man from the Coleraine area has been charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child, police have confirmed.

Police confirmed the man had been arrested earlier on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 23.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Following the arrest, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan emphasised the importance of parents monitoring their children’s online activity.

“Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas, but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?” she said.

“For some children, it will be the first time they’ve owned a device that connects them to the online world. Even for older children, a new device means new corners of the digital landscape to explore – and unfortunately, new risks to be aware of.”