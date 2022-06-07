Coleraine man left with ‘serious’ arm and leg injuries following burglary

A man aged in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after an aggravated burglary in Coleraine on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the Weaver’s Court area of the town shortly before 10.40pm.

They said a group of men entered a house in the area and assaulted the man inside.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “He was taken to hospital for serious injuries to his right arm and leg following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2263 06/06/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”