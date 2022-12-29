Coleraine man missing for a week as police become “increasingly concerned”

Missing man Barry Freeman pictured in clothing similar to what he was last seen wearing (Picture: PSNI)

The PSNI is becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing man who was last seen in Coleraine.

Barry Freeman was last seen shortly after 7.40pm on Thursday, December 22 in the Circular Road/Strand Road area.

A police spokesperson said they are “particularly keen to speak with any of Barry’s friends or family who may have spoken to him in recent days.”

The 44-year-old was last seen wearing a Christmas jumper, navy coat, navy tracksuit trousers, white trainers with a dark sole and a Santa bobble hat.

A spokesperson added: “If you know of Barry’s whereabouts, or have any information, including dash-cam footage from the area at the time he went missing, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 687 of 27/12/22.”