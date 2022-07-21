Coleraine: People ‘badly shaken’ as police probe petrol bomb attack

The scene at Mossvale Park in Coleraine (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

A number of people in a Coleraine home have been left “badly shaken” by a petrol bomb attack on Thursday morning, according to police.

The PSNI said two petrol bombs were thrown at the property in Mossvale Park shortly after midnight, causing damage to the front of the property.

A window was also smashed during the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are investigating the motive for the attack.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter condemned the incident, describing it as “shocking”.

“The inhabitants of this house have been left badly shaken following what must have been a terrifying experience and the entire community will have been disturbed that this attack has taken place on their doorsteps,” she said.

“Those who carried out [the attack] did so with no regard for the safety and well-being of people in this area.

"I’d urge anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police as soon as possible to assist them with their investigation.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald also condemned the attack: "Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the house.

"Anyone with any information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window, the window was also smashed during the attack.

“A number of people who were in the house at the time were uninjured, however have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information. Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 6 21/07/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.