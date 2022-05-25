Coleraine petrol bomb attack condemned as ‘cold-blooded’

A “cold-blooded” petrol bomb attack in Coleraine has been condemned.

Police received a report around 12.30am on Wednesday morning after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Laurel Avenue.

The occupant had managed to kick it away but their door was badly damaged in the incident.

No injuries were reported and the item was taken away for further examination.

Two males aged 17 and 18 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said the attack should be “strongly and roundly condemned”.

“Those behind this targeted and cold-blooded attack must be brought to justice,” she said.

“It is simply unacceptable. People have the right to live without the fear of this kind of violence.

“Our communities deserve better than this and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101, using the reference number 28 of May 25.”

The SDLP MLA Cara Hunter added: “This was a shocking and reckless attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a built-up area of Coleraine that could have had tragic consequences.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area shortly after midnight to come forward to police and assist them with their investigation.”