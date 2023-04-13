Coleraine resident evacuated from home after arson attack on car

A car has been destroyed and a person rescued from their home after a deliberate arson attack in Coleraine.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue received a report of a car on fire around 1.20am today (Thursday).

The burning car was located outside a residential property with the resident evacuated and the fire later extinguished.

The blaze occurred in the the Laurel Hill Road area of the town.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was completely destroyed, in addition to the windows at the front of the property which were shattered by the heat.

“At this stage we believe the ignition was deliberate. This was a reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to local residents and as such is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life," said the spokesperson.

“Enquires are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 79 of 13/04/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/