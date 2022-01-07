Coleraine school fire ‘deliberate ignition’ say firefighters

A fire at a school in Coleraine on Friday afternoon is being treated by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) as a deliberate ignition.

The incident took place at Loreto College shortly after 3pm.

According to NIFRS, two fire appliances attended the blaze using jet equipment to extinguish the fire at around 4pm.

They said the incident involved a “small fire” at the rear of the boy’s toilets.

A NIFRS spokesperson said " The incident was dealt with by 4.07pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

A PSNI statement said the incident is now under investigation.

"Police in Coleraine are investigating a report of a fire at a school on the Castlerock Road this afternoon (Friday, 7th January),” they said.

"NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire which was contained to a small area. Enquiries are at an early stage.”