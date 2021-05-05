Coleraine security alert declared a hoax after residents evacuated

Police have said a security alert that caused disruption in Coleraine on Wednesday morning was a hoax.

The alert in the Brook Street area of the town caused disruption before 8am, with a number of homes in the area having to be evacuated after the discovery of the object.

Ammunition Technical Officers along with the police attended the scene.

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Ferriby said residents had been returned to their homes and the street has been reopened.

“Police attended, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, and the object has now been declared a hoax. We are grateful to all those affected for their patience, as we worked to make the area safe,” he said.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 165 of 05/05/21.”

The Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those behind the alert.

"A security alert caused by reports of a suspicious object in the Brooke Street area of Coleraine has brought nothing but disruption to the area,” she said.

"Local residents have been evacuation from their homes as a result of this alert.

"Those behind this alert have nothing to offer the people of Coleraine and need to end these futile actions immediately."

The SDLP MLA Cara Hunter wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely shameful that residents have been evacuated from their homes at an early hour this morning. This has caused great disruption and upset.

“These callous actions do not reflect the good people of Coleraine.”