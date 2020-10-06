Coleraine shooting: Police believe three men behind 'callous attack' as woman fights for life in hospital

Police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting in Coleraine, a woman is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back of the head.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police believe at least three men were responsible for a gun attack which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

The woman, who has been named locally as Sally Cummings, was in the terraced house with her son Russell, who is also believed to have been injured in the attack.

Shortly before midnight a number of shots were fired at the front and rear of the property on the Bushmills Road.

Ms Cummings (61) was inside the house and was struck in the head by one of the bullets.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Inspector Dunny McCubbin, from Criminal Investigations Branch, said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive for this vile attack and to identify those responsible. Let’s be clear this is attempted murder and this local woman is now fighting for her life.

“Shortly before midnight police received reports of a number of shots being fired in this area and subsequently discovered a woman lying unconscious inside her Bushmills Road home – a place where she should have been safe.

“The gunmen fired multiple shots at the front and back of the house and at least one of these bullets struck the victim’s head. They fired through numerous windows indiscriminately not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up. This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community."

Inspector McCubbin said he believes three or more men were responsible for the attack and that two different types of weapons were used.

He added: "I am today appealing to local people to bring information to the police in order to stop them from causing further harm in this community.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops and light coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attempted murder running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn. Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the Bushmills Road house.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a light, possibly grey, coloured saloon car with a dark sunroof in the vicinity."

Local residents were in shock after the brutal shooting, as one said: “I just heard a few bangs but they didn't sound like normal bangs.

“My sister lives along the terrace and she heard the same.

“You just don’t think when you hear something like that that it was a shooting.”

Another resident stated that she heard four shots in quick succession before a pause, followed by two further shots.

The front downstairs window of the house was smashed, along with the glass front door, and bullets also damaged the two upstairs windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.