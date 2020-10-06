Coleraine shooting victim named as Sally Cummings

Police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting in Coleraine, a woman is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back of the head.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A heavy police presence remains at the scene where a 61-year-old woman was shot in her home in Coleraine.

The woman, who has been named locally as Sally Cummings, was in the terraced house with her son Russell, who is also believed to have been injured in the attack.

Up to six shots were fired into the property on the Bushmills Road shortly before midnight on Monday.

Paramedics at the scene said she had been shot in the back of the head.

She remains in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where her condition is described as critical.

It is understood police are investigating the CCTV images recorded by the nearby Spar as the gunman is believed to have escaped on foot towards the rear of the property.

Officers searched the streets frantically in the aftermath of the attack in the hunt for the brazen shooter.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine on October 6th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Special firearms officers in high powered unmarked cars, who scrambled to the scene, patrolled the surrounding streets just off the Bushmills Road in anticipation of a lead that would require their assistance.

Two police dog units joined the search, concentrating on the back streets and entry ways as a lone forensic officer investigated outside the property.

Local residents were in shock as one said: “I just heard a few bangs but they didn't sound like normal bangs.

“My sister lives along the terrace and she heard the same.

“You just don’t think when you hear something like that that it was a shooting.”

Another resident stated that she heard four shots in quick succession before a pause, followed by two further shots.

Forensic officers were carrying out searches inside the property at 11.30am as the road into Coleraine town centre remained closed to the public.

The front downstairs window of the house was smashed, along with the glass front door, and bullets also damaged the two upstairs windows.

Speaking at the scene, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Mayor, Mark Fielding, said the shooter’s aim was “to maim or do serious harm”.

“It is very concerning,” stated the DUP councillor. “It happened around half 11 and as you can see, three windows have been shot through.

“On behalf of all the community I unreservedly condemn this.

“This is not the sort of activity and news you want to hear around Coleraine.

“I would appeal to anyone to contact police and my thoughts are with the victim. I hope she makes a full recovery.”

Bushmills Road was reopened to the public at 12.20pm.

Detectives in Coleraine are currently working to establish a motive for the attack and to identify those responsible.

Anyone who was in the area last night and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.