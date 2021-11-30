Coleraine tragedy: Tributes paid to Russell McAfee and Nigel McGraw following sudden deaths

Tributes have been paid following the deaths of Russell McAfee (60) and Nigel McGraw (53) who died suddenly in a flat in Coleraine on Monday.

The two men were well-known in the area with the local Mayor explaining their passing has left the community “in shock”.

Tributes to the men have poured in across the surrounding area as others also praised the work of the emergency services who attended the scene.

Police confirmed that the men had died suddenly, but their deaths are not being treated as suspicious. The causes of death are yet to be confirmed by the coroner.

The father of Mr McGraw, who is originally from the village of Garvagh, is understood to have discovered the pair in a downstairs flat within the Elms Park estate of Ballysally.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Richard Holmes send his “thoughts and prayers” to the men’s family members and friends.

“The news which emerged from the Ballysally area of the town on Monday afternoon has left two families mourning the loss of their loved one, and an entire community in shock at these unexpected deaths,” he said.

“At this very sad time, my thoughts and prayers are with the men’s family members, friends and neighbours as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I hope they find strength from each other in the days and weeks ahead.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene when the alarm was raised, and we’re very grateful for the role they play in the most distressing of circumstances.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they had been called to the property at about 2.37pm on Monday.

Two fire engines from the Coleraine station attended, while firefighters wore hazmat equipment when entering the residence, usually worn for protection against potentially hazardous chemicals or gases.

However, at this time there has been no official confirmation of evidence of gas leaks or carbon monoxide poisoning within the property.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley said he was stunned and saddened by the deaths of the two men.

“This is heart breaking news coming in the mouth of Christmas and brings unwanted heartache to their families,” said the East Londonderry MLA.

“I would take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to both men’s families and offer heartfelt prayers at this time of sadness.

“I’ll also pay tribute to the emergency services, who once alerted, were quickly on the scene and have begun investigations into the tragedy.

“Until those investigations are complete, the cause of this tragedy will not be known. I assure that the good people of Ballysally will rally round as a community and offer support at this very difficult time.”

PUP councillor Russell Watton said the bodies were found in a downstairs flat.

“It was the father of one of the fellas that found them,” he stated. “It’s a major tragedy for this estate and it’s a very close-knit estate in here.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to all the family circles. I know the families and it’s an absolute tragedy for this area.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also shared her shock online following the discovery of the bodies. She said: “My condolences go out to their families and friends at this very difficult time. The local community will be stunned following this incident and my thoughts also go out to them after this distressing ordeal.”

Claire Sugden MLA passed on her “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of the deceased and UUP councillor Darryl Wilson expressed his “deepest sympathies” to those affected by the tragedy.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following the report of the sudden deaths of two men at a property in the Elms Park area of Coleraine on Monday afternoon, police attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and are satisfied that there is no immediate risk to the public. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time.”