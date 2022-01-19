Coleraine train line closed and road delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

A lorry has struck a railway bridge in Coleraine on Wednesday afternoon causing significant travel disruption and closing part of the nearby train line.

The vehicle hit the bridge at the Millburn Road area of the town shortly after 4pm.

While no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, the incident has caused significant travel disruption this evening, both on the road and rail.

A Translink spokesperson confirmed that delays and disruption were expected on their town services and 140 triangle services.

"The train line between Coleraine and Castlerock the line is closed. Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until further notice,” a spokesperson added.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a lorry collided with a bridge on the Millburn Road, Coleraine, at approximately 4.15pm this afternoon, Wednesday January 19th.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”