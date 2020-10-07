Coleraine woman shot in head remains in a critical condition

Grim scene: Forensic officers at the scene of a shooting in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine

The 61-year-old woman who was struck in the head during a shooting in Coleraine on Monday night remained in a critical condition in hospital on Wednesday night.

Sally Cummins was in her Bushmills Road home when up to eight shots were fired into the front and rear of the property shortly before midnight.

Police have said that paramilitary involvement is a line of inquiry and believe that three or four men were responsible for the attack.

Two different types of weapons may have been used as a number of shotgun shells were discovered at the scene.

The gunmen shattered the front downstairs window of the house during the attack and also took aim at the upstairs windows.

Appealing to those with information, Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin from the Criminal Investigations Branch said he was keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men wearing hooded tops and light coloured clothes.

The men had been witnessed running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from the Millburn estate. Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the house.

Mr McCubbin also wants to speak to anyone who saw a light, possibly grey, coloured saloon car with a dark sun roof in the vicinity.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: "Let's be clear; this is attempted murder and this local woman is now fighting for her life.

"Shortly before midnight police received reports of a number of shots being fired in this area and subsequently discovered a woman lying unconscious inside her Bushmills Road home - a place where she should have been safe.

"The gunmen fired multiple shots at the front and back of the house and at least one of these bullets struck the victim's head.

"They fired through numerous windows indiscriminately not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up."

He added: "This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community."

One eyewitness told the Belfast Telegraph that he heard "a few shots".

"At first I wasn't sure if it was fireworks or not, there was no screaming or anything like that," he said.

Meanwhile, local residents described what they heard when the attack took place.

"I just heard a few bangs but they didn't sound like normal bangs," one said.

Another resident recalled how she heard four shots, before a pause and then two further shots.