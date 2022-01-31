Coleraine woman thanks shoppers who ‘saved her life’ in Tesco

A woman who suffered a seizure while shopping at a Tesco store in Coleraine has thanked the two ladies who came to her aid as they “saved my life”.

Melissa Eli Crawford (20), from Coleraine, remains in Causeway Hospital after the incident on Thursday.

The two unknown women who helped Melissa, rolled her onto her side, reopened her airway and relayed information to the 999 call handler.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Service, Melissa said: “These two women most certainly saved my life and I cannot thank them enough.

“Their kindness was a huge positive in an otherwise god-awful day. I would also like to thank the emergency services and everyone else who helped me.

Tesco, Coleraine.

“Finally, I would also like to express my severe thanks to the care I am receiving at Causeway Hospital.”

Last year, it was widely reported that Melissa made a “heroic effort” to administer CPR and first aid to a woman in Coleraine town centre who later sadly passed away.

Melissa was making her way through the town on her way to work at the Atlantic Hotel in Portrush when she heard a scream and it was her “gut instinct to run towards it”.

Speaking last year, she said that having heart problems herself she knew it was likely a heart attack and through classes at work and online, she was able to carry out CPR.