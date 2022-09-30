Colin Duffy terror trial: Senior judge excludes portion of evidence central to prosecution’s case

A senior judge has rejected a legal bid to have a key element of the Crown case in a long-running terror trial thrown out.

It centres on voice recognition evidence in the case of Colin Duffy, Henry Fitzsimons and Alex McCrory, who are charged with offences including IRA membership and directing a terrorist organisation.

On Friday Mr Justice O'Hara rejected the attempt to have most of the key evidence dismissed.

Duffy, of Forest Glade in Lurgan, Fitzsimons, of Dunmore Mews, Belfast and McCrory of Sliabh Dubh View, Belfast were arrested in December 2013 and charged with directing terrorism and membership of the IRA.

Fitzsimons and McCrory were also charged with attempting to murder police officers on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast in the same month.

The men are further charged with possessing two AK47 assault rifles and ammunition used in the attack.

They deny the charges.

The defence had argued that evidence provided by prosecution star witness, voice recognition expert Prof Peter French, should not be admissible due to the method used to identify the three suspects.

The voice recognition evidence has proved controversial throughout the trial.

Prof French accepted one of the recordings provided for Fitzsimons’ voice analysis was not him.

Prof French also told Mr Justice O’Hara he had discounted that specific recording and analysis of other material “provided modest to strong support” that Fitzsimons was one of those secretly recorded.

Henry Fitzsimons

During previous hearings a member of the security forces, who was not identified, said he had placed 14 listening devices in the Lurgan Park.

He said the audio was downloaded and placed in an evidence bag. The court heard that some devices picked up more audio than others.

The defence argued that they were not allowed access to devices or the original recordings, the application by the defence in this regard was refused on the grounds of national security.

Audio of Colin Duffy on a family holiday was also presented by the prosecution.

During that holiday Duffy was heard discussing the purchase of explosives, unknown to him the person he was speaking to was an MI5 operative.

The authenticity of the Spanish audio was not challenged by Duffy’s legal team.

Alex McCrory

On Friday Mr Justice O’Hara, who is hearing the case in a Diplock non-jury trial gave his ruling in a voir dire application brought by the defence.

He rejected the defence application in relation to the recordings and how they were handled by MI5 before being handed to the defence.

He also rejected an application that the evidence of Prof French should be excluded in its entirety.

However, he did accept that the expert should not have been told the identity of the suspects in sample audio provided by police. This included audio of the three men in various different locations, including at public meetings and in police custody.

Justice O’Hara said: “The first question for me to consider is whether the transcripts, as opposed to the attributions, should be excluded on the basis of unfairness.”

Justice O’Hara went on to exclude parts of Prof French’s evidence.

He did allow CCTV footage taken in Lurgan in December 2013 to be admitted, the footage is said to show three men, albeit that it was of poor quality.

The court was told that the prosecution had presented the vast majority of their evidence.

The case has been subject to numerous delays including the Covid 19 pandemic and adjournments and legal applications and as a result the trial has not sat for over a year.

In his ruling on the most recent legal application, Mr Justice O'Hara rejected a bid to have most of the evidence thrown out, but excluded a portion where police attributed words allegedly spoken by each of the three in an audio recording onto the transcript later considered by experts.

During the non-jury hearing, audio recordings and footage was played of three men walking in the Demesne Lane area of Lurgan the day after the gun attack.

The covert recordings were captured on devices planted by the security services in the the park and it's the Crown's case that the trio are Duffy, Fitzsimons and McCrory who discuss the shooting in Belfast.

The recordings are critical to the prosecution and a defence application was made on the grounds that it had to be proven that the recordings were authentic — and if this was not proved, the Crown case could therefore not be proven.

Mr Justice O'Hara said: "I have considered all of the evidence given during the trial to date, along with the written and oral submissions."

He added that having heard a vast majority of the Crown case during trial: "I am satisfied that I can form a judgement at this stage in the proceedings on what is admissible in terms of authenticity and fairness."

Mr Justice O'Hara said he had considered four issues including the authenticity of the audio recordings made in the Lurgan park.

Whilst he expressed "misgivings about the way in which the prosecution evidence was given" and branded some witnesses as "vague and unforthcoming", the Judge said the authenticity of the audio recordings "cannot reasonably or sensibly be doubted".

He did, however, exclude an element of the evidence which he branded as inadmissible.

Mr Justice O'Hara said that when police were provided with the audio from Lurgan, they made a transcript of words which were spoken and attributed these to Duffy, McCrory and Fitzsimons.

It was this attribution of words undertaken by the police and included in the transcript considered by experts that the defence asked to be excluded on the grounds of unfairness.

It will now be for the prosecution to decide whether to appeal the ruling or proceed with the case based on the admissible evidence, which now excludes the attribution evidence linking each man to individual comments made on the recordings.

Justice O’Hara said given the ruling: “I would like to raise a review of the case in the next fortnight, no later than October 14.”