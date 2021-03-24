College lecturers on strike over 'derisory' pay offer

Staff at six further education colleges are going ahead with strike action today in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will take part in an online rally over Zoom at 10.45am.

The dispute centres on what UCU says is a failure by the Department for the Economy to increase funding to the colleges so employers can pay staff fairly.

Employers advised UCU the most they could offer from within existing budgets was 7% over a four-year period. They acknowledged the offer was insufficient, both in terms of properly rewarding staff and problems of recruitment and retention.

UCU said the offer fails to adequately compensate for years when lecturers received no cost of living increases at all. The union also rubbished claims by DfE that its decisions had no bearing on the negotiations.

Strike action will be immediately followed by continuous action short of a strike unless Economy Minister Diane Dodds secures more funding for colleges and a proper pay rise for lecturers.

This additional industrial action will involve a work to rule by UCU members.

Union official Katharine Clarke said UCU members were going on strike today because they had only received a paltry 3.8% increase since 2013/14.

"School teachers have received 11.25% over the same period," she said.

"The offer of 7% over four years in the context of the previous capped awards equates to 1.2% per year over a nine-year period.

"No other workforce in the public sector has been subject to such a derisory increase.

"The department's contention that it has nothing to do with this dispute is misleading.

"The department determines the level of funding allocated to colleges, and as such is clearly responsible for the stagnating pay."

Mrs Dodds said she had "no legal authority to intervene in these matters and therefore have no direct role in this dispute".

She added: "It is only when agreement has been reached between the employers and the unions through that process that a business case is submitted to my deepartment for appraisal.

"Should the business case be considered to be sufficiently robust, my department may approve it and give consideration to bringing forward proposals to meet any additional resource requirements."