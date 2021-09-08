Colourful crossing: show of support for LGBT+ community

An SDLP councillor has expressed his pride after work was completed on Ireland’s first rainbow crossing in Londonderry.

While serving as Mayor last year, Councillor Brian Tierney provided funding for the crossing from his budget.

He worked with members of the city’s LGBT+ community, and the permanent pedestrian crossing is now ready on the Foyle embankment.

“Our vibrant LGBT+ community contributes so much to life in this city. Foyle Pride has become one of Derry’s biggest events with people travelling from all over the island to attend," he said. “This crossing is the first of its kind in Ireland and I hope it will be the first of many. It adds to our city’s unique tourism offering and solidifies Derry’s reputation as a welcoming place for everyone.”

Jim Doherty, chairperson of Foyle Pride Committee 2020, said the crossing at the dual carriageway between the Guildhall and Peace Bridge, reflects a confident, diverse and progressive city at peace with itself.

Shá Gillespie, founder of the first Pride Parade in 2010 said, “I felt very emotional walking across it, 10 years after we had our first Pride parade in the city. Visibility like this can save lives of young LGBTQ+ people in our community.”